From a "unhealthy situation​​" to a new pregnancy: Inside Mandy Moore's complicated relationship history.​

This post deals with abuse and might be triggering for some readers.
Two years after tying the knot, Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are expecting their first child together.
The This Is Us actress announced the exciting news in an Instagram post last week, sharing a series of photos of her and Goldsmith looking very happy together as she showed off her baby bump.
"Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021," she captioned the post.
The couple married in an intimate backyard wedding at Moore's home in 2018. But their love story actually began three years before that in 2015. And like a lot of relationships these days, it started over social media.