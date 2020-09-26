From a "unhealthy situation​​" to a new pregnancy: Inside Mandy Moore's complicated relationship history.​

At the time, Moore was finalising her divorce from her ex-husband Ryan Adams and shared a post about Goldsmith's band, Dawes, on Instagram.

"Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me," Moore later told People.

"We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!"

With Goldsmith often on tour, the couple would spend "hours FaceTiming each other".

"We fell in love before we’d even really held hands or kissed or anything. It was great," she told the publication.

In 2018, she told Glamour she knew Goldsmith was the one, based on how he reacted to her relationship breakdown with Adams.

"I was still dealing with the trauma of my divorce when we started dating," she explained.

"Taylor was steadfast in his support - that was a huge sign for me."

"I can imagine no better partner. He's going to be the most tremendous father. I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today. I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again."

Indeed, Moore's path to love hasn't always been easy.

Here's a look back at some of the celebrities she has dated in the past.

Ryan Adams

Before dating Goldsmith, the 36-year-old was married to singer-songwriter Ryan Adams. They first met in 2007, when Moore was 23, and tied the knot two years later. Throughout their six-year marriage, the couple kept their relationship fairly private.

In 2014, Adams hung up on a Melbourne radio interview after being repeatedly asked about his marriage.

"OK, so I just hung up 'cause I was on the radio getting asked about my wife," he said after the call, Buzzfeed reported.