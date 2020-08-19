The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday August 20.

Qantas won't resume international flights until July 2021.

Qantas has suffered a $4 billion revenue hit from the coronavirus crisis and warns international travel could still be a year away.

On Thursday, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said the international network is unlikely to restart before July 2021, although a Trans-Tasman route could start earlier depending on the amount of community transmission occurring.

The news comes as Joyce outlined the devastating impact the pandemic has had on Qantas' revenue. He said the second half of the financial year was the toughest set of conditions the national carrier has faced in its 100-year history.

The airline's profits are down by almost 91 per cent due to a ban on international travel for Australians. The carrier says given current border restrictions, 20 per cent of pre-COVID domestic capacity is scheduled for August.

Recent sales activity shows there will be high levels of demand when those restrictions are eased.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison backtracks on "compulsory" vaccine comments.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has told Sydney radio station 2GB, "It's not going to be compulsory to have the vaccine," hours after telling 3AW he would make the COVID-19 vaccine "as mandatory as you can possibly make it."

The government has signed a letter of intent with UK based drug company AstraZeneca and Oxford University to secure a free supply of the vaccine for all Australians should human trials prove successful.