People called this man an "animal" for shaving on the train. They didn't know his story.

“Animal”. “Disgusting.” “Disturbing.” “Gross.”

These are just a few of the (publishable) insults tweeted about American man Anthony Torres after he was filmed shaving on a New Jersey-bound train. The footage, which has been viewed more than 2.8 million times on the social media network, showed the 56-year-old sitting alone, pulling a razor across his cream-lathered face.

“Welcome to NJ transit,” the poster wrote.

But there was a story behind this man’s apparent misdeed. There always is.

Welcome to NJ TRANSIT!!! pic.twitter.com/ie9SR2UDnJ — Pete Bentivegna (@pbenti007) September 13, 2018

Though he doesn’t tend to tell people, Anthony is homeless and has been, on and off, for the past 30 years. Chasing work around the country – from casino security guard to construction work – he’s taken refuge at bus stations and lived in motels.

The man who took the video captured Anthony in one of his more vulnerable moments.

As reported by Associated Press, after staying at a New York homeless shelter, he was facing a night on the streets. He’d planned where: beneath a bridge in nearby Philadelphia. That evening, he travelled to his brother’s home in Trenton, New Jersey, in the hope he could borrow a sleeping bag.

With no bathroom available on the train, Anthony shaved; he wanted to look “presentable” for his family.

“My life is all screwed up,” he told Associated Press. “That’s the reason I was shaving on the train.”