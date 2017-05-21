Here we go again: A 'Mamma Mia!’ sequel is coming our way.

A Mamma Mia! sequel has been announced, set to hit cinemas in July next year.

The original film, released in 2008, told the story of a struggling hotelier in the Greek Islands (played by Meryl Streep) who was planning her daughter Sophie’s (Amanda Seyfried) wedding.

Sophie was busy, too — secretly sending invitations to three men from her mother’s past, hoping to discover her real father in time for him to walk her down the aisle.

It was a heart-warming mix of sentiment and humour and just-enough ABBA. It was watched by mothers and daughters all around the world and now, we're being treated to a sequel.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again will boast the same cast as the 2008 musical, including Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper.