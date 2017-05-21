Here we go again: A 'Mamma Mia!’ sequel is coming our way.

A Mamma Mia! sequel has been announced, set to hit cinemas in July next year.
The original film, released in 2008, told the story of a struggling hotelier in the Greek Islands (played by Meryl Streep) who was planning her daughter Sophie’s (Amanda Seyfried) wedding.
Sophie was busy, too — secretly sending invitations to three men from her mother’s past, hoping to discover her real father in time for him to walk her down the aisle.
It was a heart-warming mix of sentiment and humour and just-enough ABBA. It was watched by mothers and daughters all around the world and now, we're being treated to a sequel.
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again will boast the same cast as the 2008 musical, including Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper.
IT'S OFFICIAL MAMMA MIA: HERE WE GO AGAIN in cinemas JULY 2018#HereWeGoAgain
— MAMMA MIA! (@MammaMiaMusical) May 20, 2017