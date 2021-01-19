11 women share the red flags at job interviews they wish they paid attention to.

At the best of times, job interviews can be nerve-wracking, intimidating and leave you in a sweaty stress mess. So, it's no surprise when you're in this frazzled state that you miss some major red flags.

This could be a slightly seedy comment, not picking up on the negative vibe zapping around the office, or simply failing to notice that the employer hasn't brought up a discussion about pay at all.

Watch the Mamamia team confess their job interview horror stories. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

That's why we asked 11 women for the job interview red flag they completely missed the first time around. So, whether you're applying for a bar job or an executive position, keep your eyes open for these red flags during your next interview.

Job Interview Red Flag: The wrong place and the wrong vibe...

I was 25 years old and doing a second interview for a job at a consulting firm. They asked me to meet a guy after work. I showed up to their offices in the evening and there was no one there. I called him, and he said I was supposed to meet him at a cafe in a completely different area (although he had never said anything about that).

When I finally got there, pretty almost an hour later, he was completely self-centred during the whole conversation. He asked me a couple of questions about my CV (one about a hobby of mine which was drama club), then went on to talk exclusively about himself, his achievements, the fact that he had a 4-year-old son, and so on. By that point I was very not interested but when I turned down the job offer, he sent me a very nasty email about having made him waste his time that evening (when he was the one who had sent me across town because he failed to communicate), that he'd missed his son's bedtime (WTF) and that after all, I was used to putting on an act because I did drama.

I was outraged and cc-ed his colleagues in my reply and they apologised on his behalf.

Job Interview Red Flag: "He always hires the pretty blonde ones."