What happened when we set up a 'survival station' on the Logies red carpet.

Every year on Aussie television’s night of nights the stars of the silver screen spruce up for the Logies.

By the time they step out on the red carpet they’ve already been through hours of prepping and preening, and you can bet by the end of the night they’re practically dead on their feet.

That’s why we sent out our one woman survival station (and director of podcasts) Monique Bowley, armed with everything a star might need to see them through to the after party.

Here's... Mons!

Dressed in glamorous high-vis and accessorising with a pink mirror round her neck, Mons had lollies. She had mints. She even had a steak for any paleo people she might encounter.

There were tissues and anti-bacterial wipes. Bobby pins, lacker bands, hairspray and combs. Deodorant, obviously.

She even had some thongs strapped to her chest and a spare pair of knickers.

Leigh Sales needed a safety pin. SAVED.

The Real Housewives of Melbourne were bloody thirsty. NOT FOR LONG.

And Andy Lee's girlfriend Rebecca Harding had almost nothing in her handbag. (We didn't help her, it just BLEW OUR MINDS.)

Anyway, watch how it all went down in the video above and remember, Australia...

Stop. Revive. Survive.

Want more farshun for your Sunday night? Here's what the other celebrities are wearing:

All the best frocks from the 2017 Logies.

Sylvia-Jeffreys-2017-logies-dress
Sylvia JeffreysWearing Rebecca Vallance.
Bec-Judd-Logies-2017-dress
Bec JuddWearing J'Aton Couture
Anna-Heinrich-Logies-2017-dress
Anna HeinrichWearing Steven Khalil
Lauren-Phillips-2017-logies-dress
Lauren Phillips.Wearing Con Illio
Alex-Nation-2017-Logies-dress
Alex Nation and Richie StrahanImage: NW Mag/Instagram
Susan-Carland-logies-2017-dress
Susan CarlandWearing AY Couture Melbourne
Livinia-Nixon-2017-logies-dress
Livinia NixonWearing Con Ilio
Georgia-Love-logies-2017-dress
Georgia Love and Lee ElliottGeorgia and Lee on the Logies red carpet. Image: NW Mag/Instagram.
Emma-Freedman-Logies-2017-Dress
Emma FreedmanWearing Christa Lea. Image: Channel 9 Style
Zoe-Foster-Blake-2017-Logies-dress
Zoe Foster BlakeWearing Con Ilio
Jo-Hall-Logies-2017-dress
Jo HallWearing Thurley. Image: CHannel 9 style/Instagram
Jessica-Marais-2017-Logies-dress
Jessica MaraisWearing J'Aton Couture. Image: Channel 9 style/Instagram
Amber-Sherlock-2017-Logies-Dress
Amber SherlockWearing Jason Grech. Image: Channel 9 style/Instagram
Carrie-Bickmore-2017-Logies-dress
Carrie BickmoreWearing Paolo Sebastian
Olympia-Valance-Logies-2017-dress
Olympia ValanceWearing Con Ilio
Sam-Frost-2017-Logie-dress
Sam FrostImage: NW Mag/Instagram
Rebecca-Maddern-Logies-2017-dress
Rebecca MaddernWearing S I L V A N A T E D E S C O
Gorgi-Coghlan-logies-2017-dress
Gorgi CoghlanWearing Con Ilio
Melissa-Doyle-Logies-2017-dress
Melissa DoyleWearing Alex Perry
Rebecca-Harding-2017-dress-logies
Rebecca HardingWearing Cappellazzo Couture
ksenija-lukich-logies-2017-dress
Ksenija Lukich
