Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has stood by his election promise of minor changes to his ministry.

As flagged during the campaign, only minimal changes have been made in the Cabinet, with all existing ministers to remain within Cabinet.

Senator Matt Canavan has been promoted to Cabinet as Minister for Resources and Northern Australia.

The Turnbull Government will no longer have a sole Environment Minister, with Josh Frydenberg taking on the expanded Environment and Energy portfolio.

Greg Hunt will move to Industry, Innovation and Science.

Mr Turnbull praised Mr Hunt’s work in his former role, which he held since 2013.

“Mr Hunt has been an outstanding Environment Minister. He has a keen understanding of innovation.”

Former Industry, Innovation and Science minister Christopher Pyne will be appointed to the new role of Minister for Defence Industry, within the Defence portfolio.

Deputy Nationals Leader Senator Fiona Nash will add Local Government and Territories to her regional development role, while Kelly O’Dwyer’s title will change to Minister for Revenue and Financial Services.

Paul Fletcher will become the Minister for Urban Infrastructure, where he will prioritise the Western Sydney Airport.

Senator Scott Ryan will become Special Minister of State in the Finance portfolio, while Dan Tehan will become the Minister for Defence Personnel, in conjunction with his ongoing role as Minister for Veterans Affairs.