What the PM missed about his $5 donation to a homeless man.

I bet Malcolm Turnbull thinks he just can’t win.
He won the election, but the rumbles about his ability to lead a united Coalition won’t stop.
He totally invented the internet but no one will believe it.
He gives to homeless people on the street, but holds back the big notes.
Yep, I bet it’s the last one that stings the most. Because it’s a real lose lose.
There’s no way Turnbull doesn’t come off badly out of it. Walk on by, someone is going to call it callous. Stop, give a fifty, someone is going to say you’re flashing your considerable personal wealth. Stop, give a fiver while holding back a bundle of fifties, and you’ll end up on Twitter.
One of Malcolm Turnbull’s biggest problem is people know just how rich he is. He’s not a man of the people, no matter how many trains he rides.
He’s got a better view from his private Point Piper mansion then he can get from Kirribilli house. So we know just how little money $5 is to our Prime Minister.
Being rich isn’t the problem, it’s how he uses that wealth that matters.
Turnbull is reportedly worth over $200 million. He also reportedly donates the equivalent of his $500,000-odd Prime Ministerial salary to charity each year.
Which is no small sum.
But Turnbull made a big mistake when he bent down to give that fiver. He had to know the photographer was there, and he made a calculated decision to be photographed giving money.