What the PM missed about his $5 donation to a homeless man.

I bet Malcolm Turnbull thinks he just can’t win.

He won the election, but the rumbles about his ability to lead a united Coalition won’t stop.

He totally invented the internet but no one will believe it.

He gives to homeless people on the street, but holds back the big notes.

Check his other hand. This doesn't even need a caption.#auspol pic.twitter.com/WMyt1kUlzS — Van Badham (@vanbadham) August 17, 2016

Yep, I bet it’s the last one that stings the most. Because it’s a real lose lose.

There’s no way Turnbull doesn’t come off badly out of it. Walk on by, someone is going to call it callous. Stop, give a fifty, someone is going to say you’re flashing your considerable personal wealth. Stop, give a fiver while holding back a bundle of fifties, and you’ll end up on Twitter.

One of Malcolm Turnbull’s biggest problem is people know just how rich he is. He’s not a man of the people, no matter how many trains he rides.

He’s got a better view from his private Point Piper mansion then he can get from Kirribilli house. So we know just how little money $5 is to our Prime Minister.

Being rich isn’t the problem, it’s how he uses that wealth that matters.

Turnbull is reportedly worth over $200 million. He also reportedly donates the equivalent of his $500,000-odd Prime Ministerial salary to charity each year.

Which is no small sum.

But Turnbull made a big mistake when he bent down to give that fiver. He had to know the photographer was there, and he made a calculated decision to be photographed giving money.