By political reporter Susan McDonald

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he has a “cordial” relationship with Tony Abbott and has rejected suggestions of discontent within conservative ranks of the party.

Mr Turnbull revealed during an interview with 7.30’s Leigh Sales he has had contact beyond text messages with the man he deposed in September.

“I have had a good chat with Tony,” he said.

“Tony and I have obviously had some differences at different times but we’ve known each other for a very long time and we have been and always will be able to have a very cordial discussion,” Mr Turnbull said.

Mr Turnbull laughed off a question about whether Mr Abbott was leading an “insurgency” against him, replying “of course not”.

The Prime Minister has faced a campaign from some backbenchers led by Mr Abbott to expand Australia’s military commitment in the Middle East fighting Islamic State terrorists.