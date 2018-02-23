A dad writes: "I regularly tell my girls that it is OK to fail."

Meshel Laurie explains how to be less 'busy' almost instantly, and all the ways in which doing so will make you a better parent. Post continues.

How I help my children become mentally strong?

Like all children, my girls have different mental toughness profiles, which require different areas of focus. All mental toughness improvement techniques have one thing in common; they require practice and continuous effort. The mind works like a muscle and only with continuous practice we can make it stronger.

Committing to tasks and rules.

Whenever I ask my youngest daughter, Coco to brush her teeth, she will find 25 other things to do on her way to the bathroom. She often struggles with committing to goals and focusing on tasks. On the other hand, Poppy, my eldest gets ready without much fuss and has always done that.

To help Coco focus on goals and tasks, I encourage her to draw a starboard listing all the tasks that she needs to complete to get ready for school, like brushing her teeth, combing her hair, packing her lunchbox and drink bottle etc. Breaking down a big task - like getting ready for school - in smaller achievable tasks, provides structure and is less overwhelming. This strategy is really helping Coco get ready for school more easily. It also gives her a sense of achievement each morning and teaches her the important skill of breaking down bigger tasks and goals.

Challenging them out of their comfort zone.

When Coco is asked to do something new, she usually jumps up and simply gives it a go. Singing a song, performing a dance or doing a cartwheel. It doesn’t matter what, she is comfortable with trying new things even if she initially can’t do them properly as she sees it as a learning experience. Poppy however, prefers to master something privately, before she gives it a go in public.

I regularly tell my girls that it is OK to fail. I failed many times, I still do and still have many things to learn. We talk discuss how it is normal to feel a bit scared when taking on a daunting task, like standing in front of the class for Show and Tell. Or doing a cartwheel in front of your friends when you’ve not quite mastered it yet. I tell them I still feel nervous when I speak in front of a large audience. And I keep reminding them that everything takes practice. I encourage them to learn new things and I help them practice for it. And when I hear ‘I can’t do this’, I answer with: ‘Yet!’ ‘You can’t do it YET!’

This is not a magic formula by which my oldest now steps miraculously out of her comfort zone like my youngest. However, Poppy is starting to understand that nervousness and fear of failure are acceptable emotions, that skill requires practice and that it is her own choice to become good at something new.

Confidence in interaction and abilities.

Having confidence is a lot about having a positive mindset about yourself and the outside world. Both Poppy and Coco are confident in their abilities and interaction with others. However, there are many ways we reinforce this at home.