There's a ridiculously simple trick that'll make your clothes look more expensive.

I’ve been known to forget my best friend’s birthday and often struggle to recall my own mobile number, but there’s one thing I’ve never forgotten — a throwaway tip stylist Gok Wan shared on TV five years ago

Go figure.

While it’s probably not as important to recall as said friend’s birthday, that tip has since become my golden style rule and served me well.

It’s simple, very cheap and instantly makes your clothes look far more expensive than they are.

All it takes is the addition of an accessory — and no, it’s not a fake four figure price tag.

Wan shared the advice on Gok’s Clothes Roadshow, in which designer and high street styles were pitted against each other in a themed runway show.

The audience had no idea which was which and voted for their favourite. More often than not it was the budget looks that came out on top, despite costing literally thousands less.

Evidently, the secret to making your budget buys look more expensive is to always hide the joining seams, or part where two items join.