A 'maintenance shag' and 6 other lessons from a 20-year marriage with kids.

This year my husband Jules and I will celebrate 20 years of marriage and 22 years together.

It doesn't quite seem possible that later this year, I will have spent more of my life with him than not. Twenty-two years is a mere drop in the ocean in terms of world history, but it is also a very long time to share a bed with someone.

We met back in 2001 when working for the same catering firm in Sydney. I was a backpacker living in a share house of five girls and he was a third-year medical student in Newcastle. Neither of us had much cash and one of our first dates was a picnic made up of a leftover half bottle of wine from work. But as we sat and talked while looking across at an illuminated Harbour Bridge, I knew my life was about to change.

Eighteen months later we were married, and our 2003 wedding in Dubbo was actually the first wedding I had ever been to as an adult. It was long before Instagram and the pressures of social media, so the details were simple and cost-effective. Bridesmaid dresses were on sale from a department store, friends and family did the catering, took the photos and we made our invites by hand. The main thing I remember about the day is a feeling of love and being loved.

Fast-forward 20 years, and underneath decades of life's challenges, two kids and plenty of stress-induced wrinkles, the love is still there. Jules is still my person and I like to think that I am his.

But relationships are hard, and we have not always had a perfect run.