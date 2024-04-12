'3 women came to our home.' MAFS' Tahnee and Ollie's split was messier than expected.

It's been four months since MAFS fans copped a devastating blow from the news that everyone's fave contestants from the 2023 season — Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton — had broken up.

They were once the GOAT of MAFS couples but how the mighty have fallen.

The couple had one of the most wholesome journeys out of any of last year's couples, making them a quick fan favourite. They dated throughout most of 2023 as Ollie relocated to Sydney to move in with Tahnee but in December they announced they had split.

"Hello, Tahnee and I have split up. It’s sad, but it’s okay," Ollie shared at the time. "What a ride! A journey filled with love, laughter, challenges, and in the last month, reflection. I think we tried really hard to make it work."

In Ollie's breakup statement, he wrote about his hope for the exes to remain friends. "I kinda have this pipe dream of us being like Jerry and Elaine from Seinfeld post-breakup, a very hard thing to do obviously," he wrote. "If friendship was the foundation of us before love, I like to think it might be something we can share in the aftermath."

At first, the breakup appeared relatively amicable, but more recently details have emerged from Tahnee which paint a different picture.

Tahnee opened up about what she claims happened in the weeks following their split in an episode of the Back To Reality podcast, hosted by former MAFS bride Selina Chhaur and Love Island contestant Taku Chimwaza.