MAFS' Melissa is 41 and likes sex. Why does that make people so uncomfortable?

Married At First Sight bride Melissa Sheppard is a self-confessed 'freak in the sheets'.

In a recent interview with Nine Entertainment, the 41-year-old hairdresser and mum-of-one said she hopes to take away the taboo around discussing sex.

"If I could leave anything with all the women in the world, it’s to own your sexuality and embrace it," Melissa said.

Watch: The Married At First Sight Australia trailer for 2023. Post continues below.



Video via Channel Nine.

Embracing sex positivity is a great cause to get behind, and while many MAFS viewers are enjoying her refreshing honesty, I've noticed a distinct thread in the commentary about Melissa and her storyline.

Rather than being slut shamed by certain corners of the internet like other female sex positive reality stars that have come before her, there's a subtle subtext of 'ick' and cringe in the response to Melissa's portrayal on the show.

The 41-year-old is being labelled as a 'hornbag', a 'frisky mum-of-one', and a 'cougar', and I believe these cringe-heavy descriptors are less about Melissa's love of sex and more about her being 'old'. After all, would she be given the same labels if she was a younger contestant?