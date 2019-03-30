Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Err… how did we miss that Dan from Married at First Sight has a famous brother?



Dan, 35, is the older brother of Aussie actor Sam Webb, 30, who is on Neighbours, and has also competed on Survivor.

View this post on Instagram Brotherly love ❤️ A post shared by Sam Webb (@samwebb) on Nov 5, 2017 at 12:13am PDT

Speaking to Nova recently, Sam clarified why he chose not to attend the wedding ceremony of Dan with his wife Tamara Joy, who he later cheated on with Jessika.

“I didn’t refuse to attend the wedding, it was advice from my agent for my acting career. He said to ‘try not to get involved’.”

Which in hindsight was probably very smart considering his brother’s controversial decisions on the Channel 9 reality TV show.

Sam continued in the interview, which he did prior to Dan’s introduction to the experiment, saying, “I’m looking forward to Daniel entering the show. I think he’ll do great! My bro is a legend and I’m sure Australia will love him.” And oh… we wonder if he knew about the cheating scandal his brother would end up being a part of?

