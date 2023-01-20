'She's bossy, clingy and short-tempered.' Everything we know about the wild cast of MAFS 2023.

She's nervous about walking down the aisle for MAFS but believes her soulmate is out there waiting for her.

Bronte, 28.

Bronte, 28, is an online beauty educator from WA who Channel Nine describe as an "outspoken, fiery and confident" "pocket rocket". Which I think is code for "will give us the drama we tune in for".

Bronte is attracted to an "alpha male" who can hold a conversation (the bar truly is on the floor).

According to Nine, she is used to receiving attention from men but has developed trust issues after being hurt and taken advantage of before. So she's, uh, put her faith in the MAFS experts to help her open her heart up again. What could go wrong?!

Caitlin, 27.

Queensland makeup artist Caitlin, 27, is a "hopeless romantic" who falls hard and fast, which always goes well on a show like this.

Nine describe her as having high standards and as unwilling to settle for anything less than she deserves, so she's supposedly "chosen a solo life" in recent years.

But "after two years of no intimacy" she's looking to the experts for an intervention.

Claire, 31.

Claire is an "unapologetically loud" kindergarten assistant from Victoria.

Her parents are divorced, and she is extremely close to her grandparents, who are the result of an arranged marriage. Now she wants to be the one in the third generation to "make it" in love.

Claire is both a Holden car fanatic and an astrology chart reading, crystal loving softie. The range!

Channel Nine say she is "all in" when it comes to not just finding love, but a soulmate she can have kids and grow old with.

Janelle, 28.

Janelle is a beauty influencer from WA, who's described as direct, driven, clingy and short-tempered.

(Imagine reading a media package for yourself to find a publicist has written the sentence "She's bossy, clingy, short-tempered and 'ridiculously picky' when it comes to men, finding any reason for confrontation." I'd cry.)

Janelle is incredibly close to her Singaporean Chinese family, whose family must love and approve of her partner.

She also has autoimmune disease Lupus, which, according to Channel Nine "means her biological clock ticks louder than for many women nearing 30, so she feels pressure to have kids sooner than later".