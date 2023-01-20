'She's bossy, clingy and short-tempered.' Everything we know about the wild cast of MAFS 2023.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.
Another year, another selection of singles arriving on our TV screens to fake marry a stranger and fall in love/be involved in a cheating scandal.
How exciting.
This year, the infamous show will be kicking off on January 30 with 10 couples from around Australia, and Nine are certainly promising a good time. We've been told to expect "the biggest shock ever to rock a wedding" and a brand-new twist that will thrust the contestants "into the unknown with dramatic consequences".
And hoy boy, do we love when MAFS has dramatic consequences.
Watch: the first look at Married At First Sight 2023. Post continues below video.