A 'sexting scandal' and secret pacts: Everything that's happened since the MAFS final vows.

After approximately eight weeks of mayhem, the MAFS 2023 couples said their final vows this week.

Two couples decided to continue their relationships in the real world, while the rest of them have been delivering us some sweet, sweet gossip and drama.

John Aiken must be so proud!

Here's everything that's happened since the MAFS 2023 final vows:

There's a sexting scandal on the horizon.

Ok, we're starting off with a real doozy.

According to the Daily Mail, Cameron showed Tayla his penis over FaceTime while he was out at a nightclub during filming.

"Cam FaceTimed her while at a nightclub and showed her his d**k. Tayla laughed off the incident, but she was impressed," a source told the publication.

The, uh, impressive d*ck pic scandal is going to be hashed out during the final reunion dinner party when Cameron's ex-fake-wife Lyndall confronts them.

"Everyone on set was in shock," the source continued.

"This is not the kind of scandal we were expecting from this season. What they did was completely inappropriate. It's going to be a wild ride when the reunion airs."

Cameron finally got to read out his final vows.

During Monday night's episode, Lyndall dumped Cameron and didn't even let him read out his final vows.

YOU GO GURL.

It was brilliant TV.

On Tuesday morning, Cameron finally got the chance to read out his vows on none other than the Kyle & Jackie O show.

“I was never gonna read these, but why not,” he began, before reading the vows out in full on-air.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think to marry a stranger in the quest to find love.

“From the moment I laid eyes on you, there was an instant connection. You had the warmest of smiles on your face walking down the aisle, and I quickly learned that you love life just as much as I do. I felt that instant spark from day one.