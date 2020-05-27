A life-altering bus crash and 6 children: Inside the hectic life of Madeleine West.

In 2002, Madeleine West went out to grab snacks.

Twenty minutes later, she was loaded with everything you could need for a late night meal, from cereal to chocolate to corn chips.

Satisfied, she ventured back out onto Sydney’s Oxford St to head back to her hotel.

Stopping near a bus stop – yes, on the footpath – she turned her head to get her bearings. Then she was hit by a bus.

The actress, now 39, sustained a number of serious injuries, some of which are visible in a graphic photo she shared on social media this week to commemorate 18 years since her near-death experience.

“Today I’m celebrating 18 years since being hit by a bus in the head,” she wrote alongside the image. “Always wanted to be the kind of girl who stopped traffic. Just preferably not with my face.”

The photo was taken on West’s road to recovery, “but doesn’t reveal the three skull fractures, leaking brain fluid, the cerebral hemorrhage and hematoma, the busted teeth, broken capillaries, the wounds that wouldn’t knit, the endless nights of excruciating pain, the months of therapy to regain gross motor skills”.

It did, however, show the impact the accident had on her appearance.

West said this was what she considered the greatest tragedy, but she’s come to learn the way we look “actually makes up the tiniest portion of who we are”.

“What kind of world do we live in if everyone slices and dices the essence of who they are to allow their most definitive character trait to be their appearance?” she asked.

“To all the girls and boys out there, desperately primping, pimping and punishing themselves, labouring to make themselves Insta-ready, editing those selfies, all for a world that tells them their nose doesn’t seem to fit their face, that their butt is too big, those boobs are too small, where is your waist? Your perfect hair? Your perfect teeth? Your perfect mani-pedi? I call BS, and encourage you to as well.

“The glass ceiling is yours for the breaking, and at the end of the day, the most attractive quality you can possess is belief in yourself.”