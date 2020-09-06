Search

Madeleine West Has Found Her Voice

14 hours ago · 36 minutes

Madeleine West Has Found Her Voice
If you’re a fan of Australian TV, then chances are you know the name Madeleine West. 

From Neighbours, to Playing For Keeps, to Underbelly and Satisfaction, Madeleine has starred in some of Australia’s biggest TV shows. 

But during one of the many peaks of her career, at 21, Madeleine was hit by a bus. And that changed the way she viewed herself, and her life, forever. 

As well as being an actress, Madeleine is also an author. An activist. And, because she’s not busy enough - the single mother of 6 kids. 

On this episode of No Filter, Madeleine discusses the ins and outs of having 6 children who range in age from 5 to 14, moving from Melbourne to Byron Bay, how she navigates her family life with her ex partner, celebrity chef Shannon Bennet, and the day she literally stopped traffic. 

Want more of Madeleine's parenting hacks? Listen to her episode of I Don't Know How She Does It here…

Madeleine has a new podcast out now, called Invisible Heroes.

Madeleine has a new podcast out now, called Invisible Heroes. You can find it here… https://bit.ly/2RdpRp8

Feedback? We're listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

Host: Mia Freedman 

With thanks to our guest: Madeleine West.

Producer: Leah Porges 

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

