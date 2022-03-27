"You were wanted, it just wasn’t meant to be." Madeleine West on the motherhood regret we don't talk about.

For many of us, when we imagine our future selves, that image often involves kids.

Procreation is a key component of being human after all. Being any organism in fact. To breed or NOT to breed is rightly a question as old as mankind itself. Cos if we didn’t, none of us would be here, right?!

But increasingly, many of us are finally recognising that parenthood is and should be a question, not a given, and certainly not an assumption.

It’s an occurrence we still have plenty of questions about, and too few answers. Because it’s so ‘common’, everyone has an opinion on what it means to parent.

We all know parents, have parents, are parents, or are all three.

Having kids, deciding not to, or discovering you can’t, can be a seismic restart in itself.

It’s only made more daunting by the fact that though it is YOUR body going through the motions, whether it’s avoiding the whole process, yearning to yet finding your body can’t, or actively making tiny fingers, toes and eyebrows, everyone has an opinion on it they feel they have the right to voice.

Everyone thinks they know best because, simply put, we’ve all been through it by the simple act of being born.

As a young woman, parenthood was never really on my to-do list... yet I ended up a mother of six. Go figure!

Now, I cannot imagine my life without them, but life looks very different from how it did BC (before children).

I still remember her - that young dreamer of dreams, though what she did with all her spare time I cannot fathom.

The dreams are still there. I’m still striving to bring them to life, I just find that all too frequently they have to wait till after school pick-up, and soccer, and dinner. And the laundry. And the dress-up day costume no one told me about that is suddenly due TOMORROW. And multiple bedtime stories, and the cheeky half-block of chocolate I inhale whilst folding said laundry once the last one nods off. And then, well, by then there’s a good chance I’ve nodded off too.

I won’t say children change your life, but they do change the manner in which you live it.

Getting from A to B now requires a detour past G, Q and back to D to get there.