After 40 years, Madeleine West has helped put her abuser behind bars.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of child sexual abuse that may be distressing to some readers.



This week, Madeleine West and six other childhood sexual abuse victims received a "Christmas gift" 40 years in the making.

Their abuser, Peter Vincent White, a 73-year-old former plumber, could very well spend the rest of his life behind bars.

White had plead guilty to 33 child sexual abuse offences against seven children in a rural Victorian town and in Sunbury in Melbourne's north-west between 1977 and 1988, and was handed a 15-year prison sentence in the County Court of Victoria on Wednesday. He must serve a minimum of nine years before being eligible for parole.

After the sentencing, West concluded, "Tomorrow looks bright".

"Today's ruling is the best Christmas gift we could wish for," she wrote on Instagram.

"It took 40 years to be delivered but now it's here. It's just a pittance compared to the life sentence served by victims of childhood sexual assault, but today's ruling demonstrates that victim survivors are not alone, it was never our fault, we aren't broken and that #justice is possible!"

She said she hoped telling her story would encourage other victims to come forward and report their abuse.

"This is a crime against CHILDREN. Of the worst possible kind," she said. "By continuing to pretend it doesn't happen we willfully endanger our kids, just as we were left in danger like so many generations before us. Ignorance is no longer an excuse. It's happening here. It's happening now. It's time to stop."