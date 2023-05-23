16 years after Madeleine McCann went missing, police prepare to search a dam near where she disappeared.

Content warning: This story mentions sexual assault and may be distressing to some readers.



Sixteen years after Madeleine McCann disappeared, police are preparing to search a dam in the first formal development in the case in Portugal in several years.

The three-year-old was on holiday with her family in Portugal's Algarve when she went missing in May 2007.

A fire brigade spokesperson said police were preparing to start searches on Tuesday at a dam in the southern region of Algarve, about 50km inland from the beach resort where Madeleine was last seen.

Police erected two tents beside the dam on Monday, Reuters TV footage showed.

The search is expected to take two days, according to Portuguese media SIC Notícias.

A source familiar with the investigation told Reuters the operation in Silves municipality was being carried out at the request of German authorities, who last year formally identified German man Christian Brueckner as an official suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine.

German officials had no immediate comment.