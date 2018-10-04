-With AAP

1. Top detective shares new theory about what happened to Madeleine McCann.



A former top detective who worked on the Madeleine McCann disappearance believes she may still be alive and living in Portugal, unaware of who she is.

David Edgar was hired by Madeleine’s parents Kate and Gerry and worked on the case for three years.

Eleven years since the British toddler vanished from the family’s holiday villa in Praia da Luz, Edgar said he is convinced she is alive.

Madeleine would now be 15 years old.

“There is every possibility that Madeleine is still alive and could be being hidden somewhere and having no idea that she is at the centre of a worldwide hunt for her,” he told The Sun.

He believed she was snatched by a child sex gang and said it was most likely she was still in Portugal.

He said whoever is responsible will have confided in someone else and there are people out there who know what happened.

“The chance that she may have been smuggled out of the country without being detected is highly unlikely. There is someone in Portugal with an open knowledge of where she is and what happened,” he said.

“The best hope of a breakthrough, even after all this time, will be if and when someone’s conscience is pricked. It may be that the person responsible for Madeleine’s kidnap is dying and makes a deathbed confession, or someone close to that person comes forward after he or she has passed away.

“Or it could be that the abductor falls out with others who know and they finally decide to contact police.”

Scotland Yard has recently asked for about AU$270,000 from British taxpayers to fund their investigation, which has already spent more than AU$21 million.

In an emotional BBC Radio 4 interview on Saturday, Madeleine’s dad Gerry said he dreamed his daughter was still alive and one day they’d be reunited.

“I just want to hug her, to hold her, to cry – a lot. Never a day goes by when I don’t think of Madeleine.”

