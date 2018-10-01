1. Cristiano Ronaldo denies US teacher’s allegations he raped her in Vegas hotel.



A US teacher has accused soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo of raping her in his hotel suite in Las Vegas.

Kathryn Mayorga alleges that the Portuguese footballer sexually assaulted her in the early hours on June 13, 2009 – leaving her with post-traumatic stress and suicidal thoughts.

The 33-year-old athlete denied the allegations in an Instagram video after Mayorga’s lawyer filed court papers on Friday, according to The Sun.

“No, no, no, no, no. What they said today? Fake, fake news,” he said, appearing not to be distressed by the accusations.

“They want to promote [themselves by using] my name. It’s normal. They want to be famous to say my name, but it is part of the job. I am a happy man and all good.”

According to court documents, the pair met at a nightclub at the Palms casino, where the former Manchester United player invited her and a friend to his hotel room.

Mayorga claimed that once in the room, they were getting into the hot tub – but she didn’t want to ruin her dress, so Ronaldo offered some shorts and a T-shirt for her to change into.

The now-34-year-old said she was in the bathroom getting changed when Ronaldo entered, exposing himself and asking her to perform a sex act.

“The plaintiff refused and stated she wanted to leave the hotel suite. Upon leaving the bathroom, Ronaldo pulled the plaintiff into a bedroom and on to a bed and attempted to engage in sexual intercourse.”

It was then that Ronaldo raped her while she screamed “no”, the court documents allege.

Mayorga also claims that as Ronaldo left the bedroom, he told her “sorry, I’m usually a gentleman”.

Mayorga, who was a teacher and aspiring model at the time, said she was left with PTSD and depression and considered taking her own life.

She reported the incident to police that same day, and later hired a lawyer.

In 2010, she settled with the Juventus footballer out of court, but is now seeking to overturn that $518,000 (£287,000) settlement, which she said she only accepted out of “fear of retaliation”.

If you would like support for sexual assault or domestic violence, you can phone 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732. You can also always call Lifeline on 13 11 14

2. Fremantle footballer’s brother killed in car accident.