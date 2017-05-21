A store found the most insensitive way to sell this Madeleine McCann book.

There’s a new Madeleine McCann documentary coming to Netflix. You can find out everything you need to know about it right here.

It’s not rare for a book to stir up controversy and receive backlash – but usually it’s because of the content between its pages.

Over in the UK, a book about missing girl Madeleine McCann is getting people very angry and it’s all because of the cover.

A keen-eyed shopper at stationary store The Works noticed a copy of Madeleine McCann: Ten Years On with an unfortunately-worded sticker attached to the front:

Look, everyone loves a bookstore bargain – but ‘when it’s gone it’s gone!’ isn’t the most sensitive way to sell a book about a toddler whose disappearance has distressed her family (and the world) for a decade.

The tweet has since been shared more than 4000 times, attracting plenty of angry comments.

A spokesperson for the store told UK website Metro this was believed to be “an isolated occurrence” but action was being taken to ensure it hadn’t occurred in other stores.

“We are truly sorry for any upset that this has caused and apologise unreservedly for the error,” they added.