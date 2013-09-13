Can someone - anyone - teach football players to stop acting like idiots?

By WENDY SQUIRES

If ever there was a celebrity so likeable she could sell fur coats to PETA it is Australia’s singing sweetheart, Jessica Mauboy.

Her smile, her talent, her every girl appeal, I would defy anyone to disrespect the incredible singer, actress, and now, female face of the NRL.

But sadly, even such a failsafe marketer’s dream can’t polish the proverbial turd that is the continuing misogynistic embarrassment of football in this country, both NRL and AFL.

Don’t agree? Well here’s two words for you – Mad Monday. As teams are eliminated from finals towards the end of the season, they traditionally hold a piss up to celebrate, a combination of bonding, booze and blokes that is a recipe for disaster.

Let’s forget the past rapes, beatings, public urination, drunken brawls, lurid text messages, fingers up other players’ bums, biffo, sexist language and just plain disgraces that have marred the major codes and focus on the last couple of weeksshall we?

I’ll give NRL a break for the moment and focus first on the code that Victorians take pride in believing is far more civilised that rugby league, Australian Rules.

No one seems to have told St Kilda’s Clinton Jones this however, who had to apologise for a Mad Monday celebration incident in which he set alight a dwarf entertainer (yes, you read right and no, it’s not actually an oxymoron).

Let’s take this in for a sec shall we? A football team in 2013, especially one so scandalized in recent years as St Kilda, hired a dwarf for the amusement of the players then thought it even more hilarious to set said person on fire. Side-splitting huh? Don’t you just have abs from laughing?

Really just how many levels of dumb are there? (Oh, actually, there is one perhaps even more outstanding in the stupidity stakes, namely the leaked photo of Canberra Raiders star Joel Monaghan simulating fellatio on a dog from 2010’s mad Monday celebrations).

You would think that someone on high should have banged the heads of St Kilda players together following this year’s debacle then booted at least Jones out of the league for good. But no, this is how AFL chief executive Andrew Demetriou reacted to the dwarf burning incident – he laughed about it on The Footy Show. Cracked up with the giggles at the mention no less. The next day when the public went ballistic, he realised it was no joke.

“I was actually giggling in the beginning because I had been told by the producer [of the incident] during the break, before we went onto the next segment, and I thought they were having me on. I thought it was a joke,” Demetriou said of his TV laugh fest on radio.