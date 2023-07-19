If you were on #beautytok or Instagram, chances are you can't escape the launch of the new MAC Cosmetics Squirt Plumping Gloss — whether it’s a good thing or not.

Recently, a number of high-profile influencers tested the brand-new MAC gloss, and the results were… questionable.

Watch: Speaking of makeup, here's how to nail a non-black smoky eye with Natalie Wright. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Beauty influencers Nikki Tutorials and Meredith Duxbury are among a number of famous faces who all tried the viral new product on their lips. The drama? When each of them applied it to their lips, a large chunk of gloss broke off the product and... stuck... onto their top lip.

For context, the gloss looks like a lipstick, but it has the consistency of a glossy balm.

Take a look here:

Thoughts? Feelings?

It looked like there was WAY too much product coming out of the glosses, and they all gave their honest feedback — the stick gloss was not good.

That was until micro-influencers and beauty creators entered the chat.

They started sharing their honest feedback and posted videos of themselves swiping on the product with zero problems. No broken lip gloss. No random chunk in the middle of their lip. Just really lovely, juicy, plump-looking lips.