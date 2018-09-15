The subtle detail that makes Ariana Grande's tribute to Mac Miller even more heartbreaking.

A week after Mac Miller was found dead in his Fernando Valley home last Friday, Ariana Grande has posted a heartbreaking tribute to her ex-boyfriend.

In the Instagram post, she shared a candid video in which Mac Miller is singing to her, and when he notices he’s being filmed they both break out in laughter.

The fact that Mac Miller is wearing a black hoodie with the words, “Everything will be okay” is heartbreaking.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t [sic] here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times.” she began.

“i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest,” she finished the post.

Mac Miller was 26 at the time of his death, which was reportedly by overdose.

Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, had struggled with substance abuse in the past.