Ariana Grande's quiet tribute to former partner Mac Miller, who died aged 26.

The day after the sudden death of 26-year-old platinum-selling hip-hop star Mac Miller, his former partner Ariana Grande has paid tribute on her Instagram page.

Grande posted a black and white photograph of Miller looking up at the camera on her Instagram account.

 

The couple first met in 2012, remaining friends before making their relationship public in 2016. They dated for two years, before ending their relationship in May.

Grande has reportedly had to disable the commenting function on her Instagram account as users are blaming her for her former partner’s death.

At the time of their breakup, Grande responded to a fan accusing her of leaving Miller for her now fiance Pete Davidson, detailing her toxic relationship with the rapper.

“How absurd that you minimise female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship… I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be,” the 25-year-old tweeted earlier this year.

“I have cared for [Miller] and tried to support his sobriety and prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his (expletive) together is a very major problem. Let’s please stop doing that,” she wrote.

“Of course I didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well.”

Miller was found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles on Friday morning after a reported overdose.

With AAP. 

