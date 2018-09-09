Ariana Grande's quiet tribute to former partner Mac Miller, who died aged 26.

The day after the sudden death of 26-year-old platinum-selling hip-hop star Mac Miller, his former partner Ariana Grande has paid tribute on her Instagram page.

Grande posted a black and white photograph of Miller looking up at the camera on her Instagram account.

The couple first met in 2012, remaining friends before making their relationship public in 2016. They dated for two years, before ending their relationship in May.

Grande has reportedly had to disable the commenting function on her Instagram account as users are blaming her for her former partner’s death.