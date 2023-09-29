'How can they... see each other?' Mamamia recaps Delta Goodrem's new Netflix rom-com, Love Is in the Air.

One thing Netflix is great at is creating a rom-com that is so formulaic and cheesy that you can't help but wonder if a rather basic AI chatbot thought it up.

And don't you dare for a second think I mean that as a negative. No, not at all. In fact, there's nothing I love more than a saccharine tale of good-looking people falling in love in good-looking places - all in a gloriously corny 90 minutes.

You can count every beat and see every twist at least 20 minutes ahead. And *that's* the charm of it.

Love Is in the Air begins with pilot Delta Goodrem defying orders to bring her silly lil sea plane back to base to serve paying customers.

She has to help a DOG with a SNAKE BITE so truly, screw the tourists.

An anti-capitalist queen.

Pilot Delta Goodrem's name is Dana and she has a conscience that is great for the people of her very remote North Queensland community but terrible for making any money to... fund it.

She arrives back at base and a man who is 100 per cent going to be revealed as her father says they're basically broke so maybe she should just let dogs with snake bites die.

"Dad," — THERE IT IS — "remote air support is the reason mum started Fullerton Airways," she explains.

Oh the emotional family business trope! A classic!

We quickly learn a few things:

1. Dana does not take any time for herself

2. Her mum's catchphrase was the highly original "do it yourself"

3. Her dad Jeff talks to photographs

Image: Netflix.