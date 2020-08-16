"We were a family of four for 10 precious days. They will always be the best days of my life."

Not even a one per cent chance that we could cling to. Just like that. This baby that was moving around so happily inside me was destined to die shortly after birth.

How could this be happening? I never knew grief like this existed. With broken hearts, Shaun and I decided we would call our sweet little boy ‘Tobias’, meaning God is good.

We knew his life was still incredibly precious and that God was still knitting him together in my womb. We knew that we would carry him to term, and shower him with love as long as we possibly could.

The rest of my pregnancy was so incredibly painful. Each morning little Toby would wake me up with his morning acrobatics, which would make me both smile and cry. I had no idea how much time I was going to have with him, so I treasured up every moment I could. Peggy had never seen me cry before, and all of a sudden it’s all she saw me doing.

Once again she looked after me, giving me endless amounts of cuddles and tissues, rubbing her sweet little hand on my back. At two years old, all she understood was that her little brother was sick, and that we could only keep him for a little while before he had to go to heaven.

I was so scared of labour. All I wanted was to keep him safe in my tummy forever. I hated that as soon as I gave birth to him the countdown was on. Just so much heartache.

Little Tobias was born 10 days early on June 7, 2019. It was the best night of my life. I had my husband Shaun, my three sisters, my mum, and my best friend all there with me.

The birth of Tobias was nothing short of God's grace. It was so calm and peaceful, and as soon as he came out the whole room was instantly filled with tears of joy. He was perfect. He looked just like me as a baby. You would have never known that half of his heart was missing, he just looked so beautiful and so healthy.

We brought him home five hours later to meet Peggy. Although I had no idea how long I had with him, no one could wipe the smile off my face.

I got to breastfeed him, bathe with him, take him out to the shops, out for dinner, we took him to church, and we were able to enjoy being a family of four for 10 precious days. They will always be the 10 best days of my life.

June 17 was his official due date, and it was in the early hours of that morning that he passed away in my arms. Watching his sweet little face look up at me as he took his last breath is an image that has broken my heart into a million tiny pieces. That awful dreaded day has changed me forever. Grief has become my new normal.

Life as I knew it was over, yet somehow I had to keep living. The days and weeks that followed are blurry to me. All I remember is being curled up in bed with the tiny clothes that he wore trying to smell him, imagining he was still here.