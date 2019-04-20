Lorraine Warren lived a life unlike any other.

One that took her travelling across the world encountering the bizarre and the unexplainable.

Years which inspired some of the world’s most iconic – and disturbing – horror films.

Lorraine – a celebrated paranormal investigator – lived a life dedicated to rescuing people from evil spirits.

She sadly died this week at the age of 92, 13 years after her husband passed away.

“It is with deep sadness that I must announce that Lorraine Warren has passed away,” Lorraine's son-in-law, Tony Spera, confirmed to The Patch.

“She died peacefully in her sleep at home last night," his statement read.

Her husband Ed was a demonologist, author and lecturer, with whom Lorraine, a psychic/clairvoyant and medium, worked closely to rid family homes of demons.

Demons that would go on to star in the nightmares of people all over the world who watched the films in which they featured - including The Amityville Horror, The Conjuring, The Nun and one of the most disturbing figures of the modern scream screen; Annabelle - the demonic stuffed doll that cannot be unseen.

The story of Lorraine and Ed's encounter with Annabelle is one that sends spines tingling.

It begins with an innocent children's toy - a Raggedy Ann doll purchased in an antique store. One that was once the possession a of nursing student, but now resides in a secure glass cabinet emblazoned with a sinister warning sign in Connecticut - part of The Warren's Occult Museum collection.