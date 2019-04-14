“People don’t make it through the night": Inside NSW's haunted Monte Cristo Homestead.

Nestled in the quaint small town of Junee, NSW, there lies a grand, sprawling property with a past so dark it’s become a ghost-hunter’s playground and the breeding ground of stories from the unexplainable to the just plain bone-chilling.

Monte Cristo Homestead was where the Crawley family once lived – but what happened between its walls was well beyond an ordinary family home.

William Crawley, who built the home in 1885, was married to Elizabeth Crawley and the couple had seven children.

William died in the home in 1910 from heart failure and blood poisoning caused by a boil in his neck, while Elizabeth passed in 1933. According to numerous reports from visitors to the notorious haunted house, she never left.

But that’s not the extent of the manor’s long and dark history. In total, eleven people have reportedly died on the property, and their spirits have never left.

There’s the story of a stable boy who died after having his mattress set on fire when he called in sick for work.

There was a pregnant maid who threw herself from the balcony where a bleach stain to remove the blood still remains. It has been speculated she was pregnant to her boss, William Crawley, and some people even suggest it was Mrs Crawley who pushed her.

In 1961, a caretaker was shot dead on the property by a boy from town who was inspired by the film Psycho.

And there was also a young boy who fell to his death down the stairs.

These spirits reportedly join Mrs Crawley in keeping the halls of the property occupied.

“We don’t have a week go by without someone having a reaction to the house by either fainting, asthma attacks, hearing things or seeing full body apparitions,” Lawrence Ryan, whose family own the house and operate ghost tours, told The Project in 2015.