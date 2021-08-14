46 years after Lori was murdered, the local news ran a story. A call from a viewer solved the case.

Last month, Toni Hastings stood by her big sister Lori Nesson’s grave, in the rain, holding two photos and a metal bucket.

Lori had been murdered in 1974, when she was 15 and Toni was 13.

Toni had been waiting a long time for this moment. She finally knew the identities of the two men who had murdered her sister and, as the last surviving member of her family, there was something she needed to do.

Lori was a high school student in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. On September 27, 1974, she went to a school football game, and then to a party afterward.

She left the party, but never made it home. Her mother called police, and they began searching.

Lori’s naked body was found the next morning in a ditch on the side of a road.

Her clothes were scattered along roads for miles around.

The coroner said Lori’s cause of death was "asphyxia of undetermined origin". Her family always believed she was murdered.

"A 92-pound (42kg), 15-year-old girl does not lay down on the side of the road naked and die on her own," Toni told 10 WBNS last year.

Toni and her mother never got any answers about what had happened to Lori.

"This totally changed everything for all of us," Toni said. "All my sister’s friends, my friends, me, my family, things we used to do."

Six months after Lori’s death, another teenage girl disappeared in nearby Whitehall, Ohio.