Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Lorde and Lena Dunham’s ex-boyfriend Jack Antonoff look really friendly, and that is all we are saying.

A certain gossip publication has published images of New Zealand singer Lorde, 21, being quite friendly with music producer Jack Antonoff, 33, who for those unaware is Lena Dunham's ex-boyfriend. Friendly like friends, that's all we are saying, okay?

Since Antonoff's breakup with the Girl's creator he's repeatedly denied that he and Lorde are a thing. That gossip started just days after his split from Lena in January of this year. The pair have regularly collaborated on music.

Jack was quick to crush any rumours and Tweeted that he was "not seeing anyone."

normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip. those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone. lol. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 17, 2018

All righty then... carry on.

2. Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi looks just like her and Kylie can't stop staring.