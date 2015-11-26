Men are lonelier than we think.

Past the research and grants and numbers are an increasing number of men who admit they are lonely, or men who are still uncomfortable about discussing important worries with mates and this in turn, Corker says, has the potential to impact mental health.

We talk to five men, from different backgrounds and ages, and ask what they really think about male friendship.

How many friends do you have?

“I’d say I would probably have around 15 good male friends. Guys that I talk to regularly or would not think twice before giving them a call.” Will, 32, Tech Entrepreneur.

“I have about six male friends – the boys I go to the pub with, and people I’ve known for years. I classify a friend as someone I talk to more than once a month.” Peter, 55, Self Employed.

“I’d like to know what you define as friends? I have a lot of men who I catch up with in groups, but if you are talking about a friend like my wife has friends, one I would say.” Tony, 50, Lawyer.

“I have two really good male friends and I’ve become friends with a couple of my wife’s friends husbands. I’ve ended up hanging out a lot with them due to group barbecues and kids.” Matt, 45, Executive.

“I have a lot. From school and uni and work. Maybe 12 good friends. Of that I’d hang out with about three of them over the weekend. The ones that are single and have nothing better to do because I’m single.” Jack, 28, Film editor.

Do you have a male friend to talk to about your worries?

“Of those 15 friends (and not including my brothers), three of them I would consider talking to about something I was worried about. It’s not like I would go to any of them for anything though. Some of them I would feel comfortable talking about certain things and not others.” Will.

“I don’t think guys are good at talking to their mates about personal things anyway. Sometimes the group I go to the pub with once a month or so is a bit of a sounding board, so it might not be one-on-one – there might be four of us there. Or sometimes I’ll just talk to Bill or Richard.” Peter.

“Yes I do, one probably. I might talk about a few things that bothered me, but not the significant stuff.” Tony.

“There’s probably one mate who I would talk to and he’s busy and we don’t meet up that often. It’s not like I would call him up to talk about something that was bothering me. The timing would have to work in that we are meeting for a drink and I have a problem I need to discuss right then.” Matt.

“Yes, We talk about everything. Money mostly and girls and work.” Jack.

Is it hard to make new friends as you get older?

“I think it is probably different for everyone. I have always been kind of reserved in new social situations so I was never that good at making friends straight off the bat. But found it much easier in sporting groups or other situations where I was naturally spending time with people. Most of my close friends are from sport, school or social groups that were adjacent to those activities.” Matt.