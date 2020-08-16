To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

Last week we met the 23 women vying for Locky Gilbert's heart on The Bachelor.

But they're not the only women who have formed a romantic connection with the forme﻿r Australian Survivor star.

Since being announced as the Bachelor, Locky's ex-girlfriends have spoken out about their past relationships with him.

This weekend, Locky finally addressed their comments in an interview with The Herald Sun, saying that he's not hiding from his past.

"All these girls are coming out, I am not too sure why they are coming out, they just want their time in the sun," he told the publication.

"I have got a past, I can't hide that, but they feel like they want to come out and give their story; all power to them," he continued.

Locky went on to say that he wishes his ex-girlfriends "all the best".

"I am sorry it didn't work out with me and them, but I have clearly moved on and maybe they haven't."

Here's everything we know about Locky's past relationships.

Brooke Jowett

Locky and Brooke were nicknamed “king and queen” and “husband and wife” last season on Australian Survivor: All Stars.

“It was instant, like, you’re my person,” Brooke told TV Week when she met Locky for the first time. “We’d chatted a bit through Instagram beforehand – nothing crazy, just talking about travel – but I thought he was cute too. As soon as we got there, we were joined at the hip,” she added. “I trusted him from the start, and it was nice to have someone who made you feel good and not miss home so much.” Throughout the show, Locky even built a “double bed out of bamboo” to share with Brooke. Speaking to The Daily Telegraph in February, Brooke explained that she wasn’t expecting to start something with Locky on the show. “I definitely didn’t enter the game thinking I would have a romance with anyone,” she said. In the same interview, Locky also confirmed the pair’s romance on the show, adding that they kept PDA to a minimum. “There was never too much PDA anywhere on the island, just hugs and some cuddles I guess. Remember we haven’t showered in ages,” he admitted. “Even though Brooke seemed stunning every day.”









Thankyou for being my ride or die and the greatest big manly blanket I could have asked for 😔❤️ @locklangilbert #survivorau A post shared by BROOKE EMILY JOWETT ⚡️ (@brookejowett) on Mar 3, 2020 at 2:24am PST But their relationship didn't translate into the real world after filming wrapped.

“He’s in Perth and Bali, and I’m in Melbourne. His work means he’d want me to go to him, but I won’t leave my family and my dog. I’m also really focused on my career,” Brooke told TV Week in March.

“It’s a lot more difficult in the real world than it was out there.”

In early February, Locky told Perth Now he and Brooke still spoke “fairly often”, but he was definitely single.

However, Brooke told TV Week that a relationship between the pair wasn’t completely off the cards.

“I think he’s great. I won’t be having his child anytime soon,” she said.

“It’s still on the cards. We haven’t completely written it off, it’s just very complicated with the distance. It’s such an obstacle,” she said.