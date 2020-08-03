From baking to jewellery-making: 15 women share their best hobby suggestions for lockdown 2.0.

As Victoria enters lockdown 2.0, it's easy to feel hopeless at the idea of staying inside a lot more than usual.

But, being confined to your home - and the 5km radius around it - may be your best chance to do some of the the many things you've really been meaning to do. Yes, that includes your backyard reno.

Or... maybe it means binge-watching all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls, and that's okay too.

In any case, the people of Victoria have got it tough right now. The only silver lining to it all is that we've already had a lockdown test run to find the best things that kept us distracted.

From dance classes to reading, here are the things 15 Aussie women have done, and are still doing to keep busy in their newfound time at home.

Tamara

I bought some beads and wire and taught myself how to make jewellery. Then I turned it into a little side-hustle where I sell bracelets, anklets and chokers with gold, precious stones and pearls.

It's been so much fun having a creative outlet and I find the process of making them so therapeutic.