'I am not the villain.' Lizzo has responded to the allegations made against her.

Lizzo has finally broken her silence and responded to the allegations of sexual and racial harassment, slamming the claims made by three of her former dancers as "too outrageous not be to addressed".
The 35-year-old, along with her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc, and dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley, has had a lawsuit filed against her for creating a hostile work environment.
On Thursday, Lizzo — who's real name is Melissa Jefferson — posted a lengthy statement on Instagram, arguing that she is not the "villain".
"These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," the singer wrote.
"My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticised. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound, and too outrageous to not be addressed.