'I am not the villain.' Lizzo has responded to the allegations made against her.

"These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

In the lawsuit, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez claim they were subjected to racial harassment, saying BGBT management treated the Black performers differently, and accused them of "being lazy, unprofessional and having bad attitudes".

"As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do," Lizzo said in her statement.

"I take my music and performances seriously because, at the end of the day, I only want to put on the best art that represents me and my fans.

"With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team."

According to the lawsuit, a huge part of the dancers' claims stems from a night out in Amsterdam when Lizzo allegedly pressured them into touching nude performers, which is allowed at the club.

"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days," Lizzo continued in her statement.

"I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not."

The singer also addressed the accusations of weight shaming.

"There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticise or terminate an employee because of their weight," she said.