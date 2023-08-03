'I was mortified.' 2 of the dancers suing Lizzo have given more details about their allegations.

This week, the singer known for being at the forefront of body positivity has faced an onslaught of allegations in a lawsuit against her.

On Wednesday, news became public that Lizzo – as well as her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc, and dance team captain Shirlene Quigley – is being sued by three of her former dancers for sexual and racial harassment, and creating a hostile work environment, as reported by PEOPLE.

Now, two of those dancers have given more details about their allegations against the singer.

Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams were both contestants on Lizzo's Amazon Prime reality TV show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Speaking to CBS News, the women said they were accused of "drinking on the job", which they vehemently denied.

"Alcohol was never even allowed in our dressing room," Davis told the network.

"It was literally impossible to do that, yet we were the ones that were blamed."

Davis said how she and Williams were pulled into a meeting with Lizzo, where they explained that wasn't the case.

The singer told them that even if they hadn't been drinking, they "hadn't been performing the way you need to".

Days later, Williams was fired.

According to the lawsuit, a huge part of their claims stems from a night out in Amsterdam, where Lizzo allegedly pressured the dancers into touching nude performers, which is allowed at the club.

Davis said she was reluctant to attend the night out, during the interview, knowing the type of club they would be attending. But she went because she feared for her job.

"It's an understanding in the camp that if you don't really participate and try to get in with Lizzo, you won't be booked on as many jobs, she won't like you as much, [and] you'll be ostracised."