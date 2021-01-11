In news that seems a lot more remarkable than what it should be, Damian Hurley – the son of UK model and actress, Liz Hurley – is all grown up and bears a striking resemblance to his mother.
Like freakishly so.
The 18-year-old shares Hurley's high cheekbones, delicate facial structure and wide-set eyes and lush brunette hair. He's also followed in his mother's footsteps, dabbling in modelling and acting.
View this post on Instagram
They also share lush brunette hair, and Damian's most recent Instagram post with a prosthetic bald head proves just how strong the Hurley genes are.
Damian said the positive reaction had him considering shaving his head for real.
Top Comments
So, Hurley was never a "single parent" - the father was fully involved personally and financially with the child from the get-go.