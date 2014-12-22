entertainment

The one celebrity Christmas card you NEED to see this year.

If you were feeling pretty proud of your festive mail-out this year, then stop what you’re doing and surrender – because Liz Hurley has just won Christmas cards.

Swimwear, polar bears and Photoshop. What could be more festive?

Liz’s official company Christmas card features her wearing a swimsuit surrounded by furry friends – wait, is that an alpaca? – in a snow-covered forest. Basically it’s all your Christmas’s come at once.

The 49-year-old actress-turned-swimwear-designer knows that she’s the only appropriate model to pose in her new swimwear range on this year’s business Christmas card.

Image via @elizabethhurley Instagram

 Oh it’s glorious.

Because who doesn’t pose in swimmers while standing in snow. And on that note – who stands that close to a polar bear (Is the Polar Bear checking out her butt)?

Liz Hurley, thank you – you’ve brightened up our day no end.

For more celebrity Christmas fashion check out these Celebs dressed up for the festive season…
Heidi Klum
Kim Kardashian
Selena Gomez
Katy Perry
Willow Smith
Kim Kardashian
Pete Wentz, Ashlee Simpson-Wentz and Bronx
Usher
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey
LeAnn Rimes
Mandy Moore
Katy Perry
Barack Obama
Britney Spears
Scarlett Johansson
Kylie Minogue
Selena Gomez
Jessica Simpson
Blake Lively
Ben Affleck
Katy Perry
Eva Longoria
Pamela Anderson
Anne Hathaway
Katy Perry
Cheryl Cole
True Blood's Grey Damon

What’s the best Christmas card you’ve ever received?

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

Mamamia Recaps
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???