5 easy ways to upgrade your living space, according to a leading interior stylist.

If you've been hunting for some new bits to add to your living space, you're not alone.

With the return of social gatherings and dinner parties, it's no surprise that many of us want to give our most used room in the home a little upgrade. Cue splashing some major cash in the process, right?

Not necessarily.

Steve Cordony knows the ins and outs of styling a home. The leading interior stylist and style director at-large for interior design magazine Belle has extensive knowledge on everything interior design, and regularly shares his tips and tricks on his Instagram account, which boasts a casual 350,000 followers.

We asked Steve how to upgrade a living room without giving it a total overhaul. Here are the tricks of the trade he shared.

But first, here's how to make any space look bigger. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

1. Switch up soft furnishings.

Steve's first piece of advice to refresh your living room is pretty simple, but can make the world of difference.

"Rearrange occasional pieces such as armchairs, side tables and stools to make the space feel new again," Steve told Mamamia.

"Styling is the easiest way to refresh any space, and in the lounge room [you can try] switching up soft furnishings including cushion and throws, and also playing with ceramics and vases for florals and greenery."