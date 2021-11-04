'I'm a lifestyle writer. Here are 20 items I've found to make any home look more luxe.'

I'm always on the lookout for home decor.

Whether I'm in a physical store or scrolling through an online shop, if they have a homewares section, I'll always end up over there, having a rummage to see if there's anything that will look good in my space.

Because beyond the big-ticket items like couches and beds, it's the small pieces that can transform a house into a home. They add a little extra ~something~ and make a living room, kitchen, or any room in the house look more luxurious. I'm obsessed.

Watch: How to make any room look bigger. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Below, I've categorised the items that I believe make homes look more expensive without actually spending all that much.

Hand wash.

Before you question how hand wash is a home decor item (don't you just pop some soap in a dispenser...?), sorry but it absolutely is. Brands are creating hand washes that not only leave your mitts feeling and smelling good but also look chic AF on your countertop.

While these bottles are on the exy side, hear me out: buy the cute bottle (you deserve it!), use up the delicious-smelling soap, and when it runs out, fill it up with the cheaper stuff.

Image: Mamamia and Adore Beauty.