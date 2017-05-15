The Money Diaries: How a 25-year-old lives on a part-time wage.

1:00pm: With yesterday's lunch debacle still fresh in my mind, I go for a tried and true option, a steaming bowl of the $9.50 ramen from across the road. Yum.

6:30pm: I've got a work event to go to tonight. Fortunately I managed to avoid paying the $40 ticket price and get in for free. I also manage to nab a complimentary copy of the book.

8:00pm: Naturally, the event leads to dinner out with colleagues. Luckily it's big, hearty and relatively cheap - $22

Daily spend - $35

WEDNESDAY - Day Three

10:30am: A day off means a sleep in, so it's a slow start today. Managing a newly diagnosed chronic illness, I'm still learning to find the right balance between getting enough rest and staying active. Usually at this point I would go for a swim or hit a yoga class but with my cold lingering, exerting that much energy would wipe me out for days. I desperately want to stay in bed but I force myself out to hit the library to stock up on more free books. I then remember that I need to top up my library card for printing which sets me back - $10

11:00am: I head down the street to my local fabric shop to indulge my crafty hobby. My $1.40 is swallowed by the parking meter which is now jammed. I'm secretly happy as this is cheaper than the parking rate. I buy $60 worth of fabric and haberdashery, which ought to keep me busy for a while. I know sewing my own clothes costs a lot more than just buying them, but it's much more fun and infinitely more sustainable.

12:00pm: I catch up with a friend and spend an hour or so wandering around a fantastic 3D art gallery. I'm down $25 and up about 3,000 photos.

6:00pm: I stop at the fruit and veg shop to buy my fresh ingredients, it's cheaper and supports the locals! -$23.50

Daily spend - $119.90

THURSDAY - Day Four

8:30am: I cave in to my fatigue and order a large coffee. Immediately feel guilty as my housemate just got a coffee machine and I stocked up on pods last week at the supermarket. -$4.10

12:00pm: I'm stingy enough to opt for a cheap lunch, but not enough to pack my own. Instead of hitting the closest sushi shop I go to the inexpensive one up the street and pay just $4. Win.

5:30pm: After work it's time for my favourite sort of shopping - shopping for presents. You don't have to feel guilty about spending money if it's on someone else, right? I buy a set of whiskey glasses for my boyfriend's birthday and for Mother's Day I pick up a pair of slippers (classic) and a beautiful pair of suede gloves. Luckily my sister will go halves in the latter, the perks of siblings! - $105.90

Daily spend - $114

FRIDAY - Day Five

3:00pm: My second day off for the week is infinitely more quiet and I don't spend any money until the afternoon. I head into the city and get in another parking kerfuffle. This time I get stung with Friday rates when I thought it was a Saturday. Instead of $10 all day parking I pay $35 for an hour. Ouch.