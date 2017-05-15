The Money Diaries: How a 25-year-old lives on a part-time wage.

Mamamia’s Money Diaries asks Australians to record a week in their financial lives. Kind of like a sex diary but with money. So not like a sex diary at all. We still find out the best kept secrets though. We discover what women are really spending their hard-earned cash on. Nothing is too outrageous or too sacred. This week a 25-year-old producer tells all.
Industry: Media
Age: 25
Salary: $45,000 but working part time temporarily, so $27,000.
Housing: Renting in a jam-packed sharehouse of five.
Regular expenses set aside after receiving monthly wage:
- Rent : $650
- Mobile phone: $40 (hooray for prepaid!)
- Internet: $12
- Entertainment (Netflix and Stan): $20
- Myki: $70
- Other bills: Approx $30
Savings: Nada.
Debt: HECS debt approx. $50,000.
Assets: Can I call my beaten up Commodore an asset? I don’t think so.
MONDAY – Day One
8:00am: I wake up with a raging fever so opt for an iced latte in lieu of breakfast – $3.50
8:30am: Stop off on my way to work to stock up on $9 worth of Vitamin C. This cold will NOT get the better of me.
12:00pm: My tummy starts to rumble so I venture out in the cold in search of food and find a health store selling chicken soup. Sounds like a great idea until they dish up the wrong batch and I end up with a putrid green kale and quinoa detox soup. I throw my $5.90 down the drain, literally.
2:00pm: One of the superstars in the office made banana bread so I help myself to a (second) slice to tide me over until dinner – $0
6:30pm: Miraculously I motivated myself to do a big cook up over the weekend, including a batch of pesto made from my leftover veggie scraps (thank you Sarah Wilson!) so my green spaghetti and meatballs cost me nothing.
Daily spend – $18.40
TUESDAY - Day Two
8:30am: Another day, another coffee. - $3.50
9:15am: I have my usual breakfast at my desk, consisting of a porridge sachet and banana pinched from the office fruit bowl - $0