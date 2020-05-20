'Last night, I watched my family history unfold on TV. The story was tragic.'

In 1828, Eliza O’Brien was single and uneducated when she was shipped to Australia as an Irish convict. Her violent crime was “robbing [a] person,” in all likelihood so she could just, you know, survive. She was 23 years old.

Before loading the convict ship, she was involved in a vicious riot of 200 women who were ill-disposed to get into the bowels of a ship to take them away from everything they knew, as wretched as it was. A journal from a doctor who dealt with the women reads: “I cannot describe in sufficient terms their proneness to filth and their savage disposition to revenge.”

Eliza O’Brien possessed a fighting spirit. Alas, she was thrown into the bowels of the said ship, only to emerge when they arrived on Sydney’s shores.

Eliza also had a penchant for being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Character references for her describe “drunk and disorderly” behaviour and frequently being “absent without leave”.

In 1832, still of convict-status, Eliza meets Edmund Duggan, a butcher.

The couple marry and in 1834, they welcome their first child, a son called Edward. The following year, another joy: the arrival of a daughter, Elizabeth.

But in 1835, catastrophe arrives on the doorstep of their cottage home on Sussex Street.

Edmund and Eliza were called in front of a coroner’s inquest, due to suspicions raised by the buried body of an infant – their infant – Elizabeth Duggan.

A neighbour recounted hearing a brawl between the mother and father.

“She came to the door with a child on her left arm, she called her husband a great many bad names, the husband came out with a stick and struck her on the right arm,” the coroner’s inquest reads.

“She had a knife in her right hand, the child was bleeding from the head or face… The woman was drunk.”

Ultimately, despite the horror scene, it was declared the baby died from severe syphilis.

“The jury immediately returned a verdict: died by the Visitation of God.”

