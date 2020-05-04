"You are not alone." The Veronicas' Lisa Origliasso on her recent ectopic pregnancy.

This post deals with pregnancy loss and might be triggering for some readers.

The Veronicas’ Lisa Origliasso has shared that she recently suffered an ectopic pregnancy.

Uploading a series of Instagram stories, Lisa explained how she and her husband Logan Huffman were “in tears of happiness and excitement” after she discovered she was pregnant a month ago, with three separate positive pregnancy tests.

“We cried, laughed and held on to each other in pure excitement that we were going to be starting a great journey,” she wrote.

She said she experienced irregular bleeding from the beginning, but research told her it was likely implantation spotting. It got heavier, and Lisa said she knew something was wrong.

A doctor guessed she was about five and a half weeks pregnant and admitted her to the emergency room for blood tests and an ultrasound for a possible ectopic pregnancy, something she had never heard of before.

An ectopic pregnancy is when a fertilised egg implants itself outside the uterus, usually in one of the fallopian tubes. It is not a viable pregnancy, and can become life threatening to the woman if not treated.

After initially being told she had miscarried, doctors confirmed an ectopic pregnancy a week later and Lisa was admitted to hospital for immediate attention.

“I was told I was just one of the ‘really unlucky ones’,” Lisa said.

“But I can not see that as truth. It’s been some of the darkest times of our lives yes, but it’s also been some of the happiest.

“The miracle of life is a fragile dance and sure, there’s a little bit of luck involved and hard truths along that way, but it’s how we choose to keep growing through those broken branches, reaching towards the sun in our darkest hours, that proves to ourselves just how strong we really are.”

She wrote she and Logan wanted to share their story to raise awareness and offer support to others going through similar experiences.