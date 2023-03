Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child with her husband Bader Shammas.

The Parent Trap actor announced the exciting news in a post on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a photo of a white baby onsie with the words "coming soon".

"We are blessed and excited," she captioned the post.

The 36-year-old married Shammas, a financier, last July after the pair got engaged in November 2021.

Sharing her engagement news on Instagram at the time, Lohan wrote, "My love. My life. My family. My future".