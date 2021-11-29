A new engagement and a return to acting: Lindsay Lohan's life in and out of the spotlight.

This post deal with domestic violence, and could be triggering for some readers.

Lindsay Lohan has lived quite the life in the public eye. But it is only in recent years that the actor has sought a more private existence, deciding to live in Dubai where she has been able to escape from the paparazzi.

However just this week, Lohan shared that she is now engaged to her partner Bader Shammas, a relationship she has mainly kept away from the spotlight, until now.

We thought it perfect timing to look back at the 35-year-old's life in and out of the spotlight, including her childhood, career, and public relationships.

Lindsay Lohan's early life.

Born in 1986, Lindsay was raised in New York City by parents Dina and Michael 'Mike' Lohan.

The Mean Girls actress is the eldest among her four siblings, including sisters Aliana and Ashley, and brothers Michael and Dakota 'Cody'.

Lohan's parents divorced in 2007.