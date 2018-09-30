The bizarre video of Lindsay Lohan trying to take a child from his family.

Um.
This is… odd.
Lindsay Lohan posted a series of live videos on her Instagram which show her trying to rescue the children of what she identifies as a homeless Syrian refugee family.
Naturally, the family looks alarmed when Lohan starts following them while shouting nonsensical sentences.
Although the original footage has since been deleted from the 32-year-old’s Instagram account, multiple copies now exist on Twitter and it’s bizarre to say the least.
You can watch the bewildering video here:
Lindsay Lohan has lost it… wtf??? pic.twitter.com/c9HSmOZNRw
— Say My Name (@Redeezus) September 29, 2018
It’s believed she filmed this in either Paris or Russia – judging by her previous Instagram posts – and in the 2:14 minute clip, Lohan’s accent changes multiple times, from American, to Arabic, to Russian.
At first she offers to let the children stay in her hotel room, before getting increasingly aggravated and then accusing the family of “child trafficking” and “ruining Arabic culture”.
“You should not have them on the floor, you should be a hardworking woman and you should be doing what you can for your children, so they have a better life,” she shouts at one point.
Most confusingly, she yells out, “Don’t f**k with Pakistan”.
It’s a lot to take in.
Speaking of random things Lindsay Lohan has done – earlier this year she released a very strange ad with lawyer.com. We don’t even know anymore.
Top Comments
Not sure if this was alcohol, drugs, both, or something else all together, but something is clearly not right with her.
I think it actually goes further than that. If you believe even half of the speculation about how LL makes her living these days, all of this points towards something more sinister than just her being off her face on drugs.
She's been off the rails for sometime now.
Although in this clip, she does a pretty good job of representing the "rich but ill-informed people 'trying to help' because they're sure they know better."
Okay, are you talking about different speculation than what I've heard about? Because what I've heard is that Lindsay is basically a prostitute for very, very rich men. But I'm not sure how that would lead to her following a family down the street accusing them of child trafficking. That seems far more likely to be the result of some sort of mental illness. I don't think I'm following you.
Speculation extends now from being an escort (in places like Dubai, Greece, Moscow) to now assisting in human trafficking herself. Approaching a vulnerable family, offering them overnight accommodation in a hotel (but only for the mother and children - not the father), luring the kids with promises of watching movies... all moves of human traffickers who are very active in Moscow, and overseen by the mafia there (see: LL's previous very wealthy "fiance", and LL's boating "accident" wherein her finger was severed...).
Looks like she's trafficking now. Hope the local authorities are looking into this.